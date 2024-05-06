WWE Raw preview: The lineup for WWE Backlash France fallout show

IF YOU STARTED PWBOOM PODCAST AUDIO, CLICK SPEAKER ICON (on the right half of the purple podcast box above) TO MUTE BEFORE LEAVING BROWSER WINDOW

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

WWE has announced the following matches and events for tonight’s WWE Raw television show.

-The Raw and Smackdown rosters lock coming out of the WWE Draft

-Drew McIntyre vs. Finn Balor in a King of the Ring tournament match

-Kofi Kingston vs. Rey Mysterio in a King of the Ring tournament match

-Ricochet vs. Ilja Dragunov in a King of the Ring tournament match

-Gunther vs. Sheamus in a King of the Ring tournament match

-Zoey Stark vs. Ivy Nile in a Queen of the Ring tournament match

-Shanyna Baszler vs. Zelina Vega in a Queen of the Ring tournament match

-Lyra Valkyria vs. Asuka in a Queen of the Ring tournament match

-Iyo Sky vs. Natalya in a Queen of the Ring tournament match

Powell’s POV: The King and Queen of the Ring tournaments will conclude at the King and Queen of the Ring PLE on Saturday, May 25 in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia at the Jeddah Super Dome. Raw will be held in Hartford, Connecticut at XL Center. Join me for my live review as the show airs Mondays at 7CT/8ET. Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons) have exclusive access to my weekly same night Raw audio reviews.