WWE Friday Night Smackdown preview: The lineup for Friday’s Fox show

CategoriesWWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches and events are advertised for the next WWE Friday Night Smackdown television show.

-The King and Queen of the Ring tournaments continue

Powell’s POV: The King and Queen of the Ring tournaments will start on Raw. The tournament will conclude at the King and Queen of the Ring PLE on Saturday, May 25 in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia at the Jeddah Super Dome. Smackdown will be live on Friday from Wilkes-Barre, Pennsylvania at Mohegan Sun Arena at Casey Plaza. Join Jake Barnett for his weekly live review of Smackdown as the show airs Fridays on Fox at 7CT/8ET. Jake’s audio reviews are available exclusively for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).