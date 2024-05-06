NXT TV preview: NXT Women’s Championship match set for Tuesday’s show

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)
The following matches and events are advertised for Tuesday’s edition of NXT on USA Network.
-Roxanne Perez vs. Chelsea Green for the NXT Women’s Championship
-Wes Lee vs. Josh Briggs
-Super Nova Sessions with guest Trick Williams
-NXT Women’s Combine for a shot at the NXT Women’s Championship at NXT Battleground
