NXT TV preview: The full lineup for Tuesday’s Syfy show

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches and events are were taped on Wednesday, July 21 in Orlando, Florida at Capitol Wrestling Center for next week’s edition of the NXT television show.

-Ikemen Jiro vs. Ridge Holland.

-Bobby Fish vs. Roderick Strong.

-“The Grizzled Young Veterans” Zack Gibson and James Drake vs. LA Knight and Cameron Grimes.

-Joe Gacy vs. Trey Baxter in an NXT Breakout Tournament first round match.

-Top Dolla and Ashante The Adonis vs. Raul Mendoza and Joaquin Wild.

-Johnny Gargano vs. Dexter Lumis in a Love Her or Lose Her match (Lumis can’t pursue Indi Hartwell if he loses).

Powell’s POV: The show will feature more with Karrion Kross, Samoa Joe, and William Regal. Full spoilers for this episode are available via the main page. Join John Moore for his weekly live review of NXT every Wednesday at 7CT/8ET. His same night audio reviews are available for Dot Net Members.