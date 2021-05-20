05/20 Dot Net Weekly audio show: AEW Dynamite moving to TBS and launching a new show and four annual specials, NXT cuts, the deaths of New Jack and Don Kernodle, Will Ospreay vacates the IWGP World Heavyweight Championship, AEW Dynamite and NXT TV talk

CategoriesMember Exclusive Podcasts NEWS TICKER PODCASTS

By Jason Powell (@prowrestlingnet) and Jake Barnett (@barnettjake)

Jason Powell and Jake Barnett co-host Dot Net Weekly: AEW Dynamite moving to TBS and launching a new show and four annual specials, NXT cuts, the deaths of New Jack and Don Kernodle, Will Ospreay vacates the IWGP World Heavyweight Championship, AEW Dynamite and NXT TV talk, and more (72:29)…

