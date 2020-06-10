AEW Dynamite preview: The lineup for tonight’s show 

CategoriesAEW News NEWS TICKER NEWS UPDATES

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches are advertised for tonight’s AEW Dynamite television show.

-Cody vs. Marq Quen for the TNT Title.

-“FTR” Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler vs. The Butcher & The Blade.

-Orange Cassidy, Trent, and Chuck Taylor vs. Santana, Ortiz, and Jake Hager.

-Colt Cabana vs. Sammy Guevara.

-AEW Women’s Champion Hikaru Shida and Kris Statlander vs. Nyla Rose and Penelope Ford

Powell’s POV: AEW announced the women’s tag team match since our previous update. AEW Dynamite will air live from Jacksonville, Florida at Daily’s Place. Join Jake Barnett for the weekly live review as the show airs tonight on TNT at 7CT/8ET. Dot Net Members hear my same night audio review every week.