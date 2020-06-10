Impact Wrestling TV preview: Four matches set for Tuesday’s AXS TV show

CategoriesImpact News NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Impact Wrestling is advertising the following matches and events for Tuesday’s television show.

-“The North” Ethan Page and Josh Alexander vs. “The Rascalz” Dez and Wentz for the Impact Tag Titles.

-Moose vs. Hernandez for the TNA Title.

-Ace Austin vs. Eddie Edwards in a street fight.

-Rhino vs. Rohit Raju.

Powell's POV: Impact Wrestling airs on AXS TV on Tuesdays at 7CT/8ET with a replay at 10CT/11ET. The "Impact In 60" nostalgia show airs in between Impact at 9CT/10ET.



