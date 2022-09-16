Powell’s Impact Wrestling Hit List: The Good Brothers  vs. Motor City Machine Guns, Matt Taven and Mike Bennett vs. Rich Swann and Josh Alexander for the Impact Tag Titles, Mike Bailey vs. Mascara Dorada for the X Division Title, Moose and Steve Maclin vs. Crazzy Steve and Black Taurus, Killer Kelly vs. Alisha Edwards

CategoriesJASON POWELL MUST-READ LIST VIEWPOINTS

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Impact Wrestling Hits

“The Good Brothers” Doc Gallows and Karl Anderson vs. “The Motor City Machine Guns” Alex Shelley and Chris Sabin: It’s crazy that this was the first match between these teams. It’s also crazy that the company didn’t build to a loser leaves Impact match if this was the last match that Gallows and Anderson will work for the company. That said, they did good business on their way out by dropping the tag titles to Matt Taven and Mike Bennett, and then by putting over the Guns in this entertaining main event.

Matt Taven and Mike Bennett vs. Rich Swann and Josh Alexander for the Impact Tag Titles: The presentation of the match left something to be desired, as it should have felt bigger that the current Impact World Champion and a former Impact World Champion were challenging for the tag team titles. Ultimately, though, I enjoyed the ongoing story of Heath’s obsession with Honor No More continuing to backfire.

Mike Bailey vs. Mascara Dorada for the X Division Title: The strong match that one would expect from these two. It was a good night for Bailey, as he won this match and then had a showcase moment backstage where Scott D’Amore put over his open challenges and listed some of his upcoming challengers.

Killer Kelly vs. Alisha Edwards: Another spotlight win for Kelly. The presentation of her mysterious character has been nicely done. The introductory vignettes were compelling and the company created the right vibe with her entrance music and lighting. The build to her match with Tasha Steelz has also been good.

Joe Hendry: A fun addition to the Impact roster. It seemed like ROH struggled to find the right role for Hendry, so I’m curious to see what Impact has in mind for him.

Mickie James vs. Hyan: A soft Hit for a quick and decisive win for James as she continues to make good on her vow to start at the bottom and work her way into contention for a Knockouts Title shot. The post match angle with Gisele Shaw challenging James to a match at Victory Road was pretty basic, which is fine considering that it’s not a high profile match for the Impact Plus special.

Impact Wrestling Misses

Moose and Steve Maclin vs. Crazzy Steve and Black Taurus: If Moose and Maclin are not going to be a team, then it was a slick move to have a regular tag team score and upset win over them. The problem is that the mystery of whether Moose and Maclin are aligned in their feud with Sami Callihan has been a groaner. I enjoy the work of all three men in this feud, but they’ve taken a strange path to their three-way match on the next Impact Plus show.