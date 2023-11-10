Impact Wrestling TV preview: Loaded main event set for Thursday’s show

IF YOU STARTED PWBOOM PODCAST AUDIO, CLICK SPEAKER ICON (on the right half of the purple podcast box above) TO MUTE BEFORE LEAVING BROWSER WINDOW

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Impact Wrestling is advertising the following matches and events for Thursday’s television show.

-IWGP UK Champion Will Ospreay vs. Josh Alexander

-Ace Austin and Chris Bey vs. Kenny King and Sheldon Jean for the Impact Tag Team Titels

-Knockouts Champion vs. Trinity vs. Sonny Kiss in a non-title match

-“The Rascalz” Trey Miguel, Zachary Wentz, and Myron Reed vs. Laredo Kid, Black Taurus, and Juventud Guerrera

-Steve Maclin and KiLynn King vs. Bully Ray and Jordynne Grace

-Moose vs. Heath

Powell’s POV: A good lineup and the Ospreay vs. Alexander match is must see material in my book. Impact Wrestling airs Thursdays on AXS TV at 7CT/8ET with a replay at 10CT/11ET. John Moore’s weekly Impact Wrestling television reviews are available on Fridays along with my Impact Hit List and exclusive audio reviews for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).