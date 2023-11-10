Impact Wrestling TV results (11/9): Moore’s review of Alex Shelley vs. Jonathan Gresham for the Impact World Championship, Tommy Dreamer vs. Crazzy Steve for the Digital Media Title

IF YOU STARTED PWBOOM PODCAST AUDIO, CLICK SPEAKER ICON (on the right half of the purple podcast box above) TO MUTE BEFORE LEAVING BROWSER WINDOW

By John Moore, ProWrestling.net Staffer (@liljohnm)

Impact Wrestling TV (Episode 1,008)

Taped October 22, 2023 in Cicero, Illinois at Cicero Stadium

Aired November 9, 2023 on AXS TV

Highlights from the Impact Plus Turning Point show aired…

Tom Hannifan and Matthew Rehwoldt were on commentary. Dave Penzer was the ring announcer…

1. Tasha Steelz vs. Deonna Purrazzo. Both women shared a respectful handshake to start the match. Rehwoldt went into detail how both women came up in pro wrestling together. THe match started with methodical chain wrestling. Both women then went into a Test of Strength which Deonna turned into a body scissors. Tasha fought out into an ankle lock. Purrazzo escaped and both women traded quick pin attempts. A TNA chant ensued for some reason.

Tasha quickly kicked out of a Magistral rollup and gave Deonna a huracanrana. Tasha twerked in front of Deonna. Deonna dropkicked Tasha after putting Tasha in her own version of the Paradise Lock. Deonna did a few twerks in front of the crowd. Both women traded many rollups. Both women took each other out with stereo lariats. Both women traded chops. Deonna used a Russian Legsweep to set up a Fujiwara armbar.

Tasha put Deonna in Deonna’s singature Rings of Saturn. Deonna reversed the move into a Fujiwara Armbar. Tasha broke up the hold with a rollup pin. Tasha clocked Deonna with a right hand, tossed her into the ring post, and hit Deonna with a cutter. Tasha hit Deonna with another cutter for a clean victory.

Tasha Steelz defeated Deonna Purrazzo via pinfall in 9:25.

John’s Thoughts: Good match with both women taking the unexpected “respectful” approach to play into this unknown history between the two. A video package would have helped, but it doesn’t look like they are going to launch a program off their history so this was fine too. Good to see Tasha get the clean win over one of Impact’s top women. Tasha was really good before her long hiatus, and I can see her being a person that they set up to take the title off Trinity.

Alex Shelley cut a promo backstage to hype up his match against Jonathan Gresham…

Highlights aired of Chris Bey and Ace Austin regaining the Impact Tag Team Titles at Bound for Glory. The show then cut to current times where Santino Marella met up with Bey and Austin to discuss future title contender. Kenny King and Sheldon Jean showed up. King complained about wanting a Digital Media Championship title shot. Jean joked about Bullet Club being washed up in 2023. This would lead to Santino booking ABC vs. Jean and King in a tag title match for next week…

An info graphic aired to spotlight the upcoming Tommy Dreamer vs. Crazzy Steve match…

Entrances for the next match took place…

2. Tommy Dreamer vs. Crazzy Steve for the Digital Media Championship. Both men spilled to ringside during the collar and elbow. Dreamer took down Steve with a shortarm lariat. Steve came back with methodical strikes in the corner. Dreamer came back with an elbow and neckbreaker. Steve bit Dreamer’s thigh to block ten punches in the corner. Steve took down Dreamer with a legsweep and hit Dreamer with a neck twist.

Steve clawedd at Dreamer’s face against the 2nd rope. Dreamer met Steve at the top rope and hit him with a Superplex. Dreamer hit Steve with a few Bionic Elbows and a Scorpion Death Drop for a nearfall. Steve used a claw to the eyes to escape a Death Valley Driver. Stev hit Dreamer with a cannonball. Steve sat next to Dreamer and calmly told Dreamer that he has to end him. Steve took a fork out of his Feast or Fired Briefcase.

Dreamer blocked Steve from trying to stab his eyes. Dreamer bit Steve’s hand. Dreamer hit Steve with a cutter and then hit Steve in the head wtih the fork to invoke a DQ.

Crazzy Steve defeated Tommy Dreamer via DQ in 6:23.

Dreamer yelled “Fork you” at Steve, leading to him clawing at Steve’s head with the fork. Steve rolled away and giggled up the ramp…[c]

John’s Thoughts: The Digital Media Title continues to be a badly branded title. That aside, this was the approach they should have taken to stretch up this somewhat compelling feud between Dreamer and Steve. Steve is protected with the DQ finish while also “unlocking” some violence in his feud partner. Steve continues to shine after his interviews with Tom Hannifan. I really liked the little character stuff he did here, like sitting next to Tommy calmly and saying he was going to end him. Impact has something special with the new Crazzy Steve and I hope they don’t waste it.

Gia Miller interviewed Jonathan Gresham about his upcoming title match against Alex Shelley. Gresham said we live in a world where the rules have been bent and the path to getting a world title is unpredictable. Gresham said he’ll prove that talent and dedication to the craft will rise above the chaos. He said he’s going to bring true honor to the ring by any means necessary…

Entrances for the next match took place. Tom Hannifan noted that Brian Myers now holds the record for most Call Your Shot eliminations after this year’s Bound For Glory. Before the next match, Joe Hendry cut one of his usual pre-match inspirational promos where Hendry hyped up TNA coming back. Hendry also joked that since Edge is now Adam Copeland, Brian Myers is now “Adam’s Bitch”. An “Adam’s Bitch” chant ensued…

4. Brian Myers vs. Joe Hendry. Hendry hit Myers with European Uppercuts with Myers coming back with a clothesline. Myers worked on Hendry with methodical offense. Meyrs hit Hendry with a body slam. Hendry blocked a Roster Cut with a uppercut. Hendry dumped Myers to ringside and worked on Myers with right hands. Hendry got a two count heading into Picture-in-picture.[c]

An Oscar Myers chant ensued. Hannifan said that means Myers is a wiener. Hendry worked on Myers with chops and a delayed vertical suplex. Myers got a breather after tossing Hendry into the ringpost. Hendry reversed a sleeper into a deadlift vertical Suplex. Hendry caught Myers and hit him with a few Fallaway Slams. Myers kicked out at two. Myers caught Hendry with a enzuigiri and Edgeucution for a nearfall.

Hendry hit Myers with a pop-up power bomb for a nearfall. Myers escaped a Standing Ovation (uranage) attempt. Myers raked Joe’s eyes and hit him with the Roster Cut for the victory.

Brian Myers defeated Joe Hendry via pinfall in 10:01.

Eddie and Alisha Edwards were shown heading up comes stairs…[c]

John’s Thoughts: A well worked match between two men who are in-between feuds. Hendry is currently stuck in purgatory after his tag partner left the company. Good to see Myers pick up a win to heat him up for whatever feud he’s heading for next. As for Hendry, I’m hoping for some character progression because he’s very rince-and-repeat with his matches and pre-match promos. He seemed like a deeper character during his first run with the company when he was teamed with Grado.

A Will Ospreay vs. Josh Alexander hype package aired…

Gia Miller interviewed Will Ospreay about facing a former Impact World Champion in Josh Alexander next week. Ospreay said he’s also a former world champion in New Japan. He said he’s the current IWGP UK Champion. Ospreay said he’s beaten people in AEW, Noah, and New Japan and is now coming to beat people in Impact. He said he didn’t know Josh Alexander before coming here, but he did his reasearch and found out that Alexander lives up to the hype. Ospreay said Josh may be a former world champion but Will Ospreay is a world beater. Ospreay said he’s going to see if Josh can live up to his reputation…

Entrances for the next match took place…

5. Eric Young vs. Eddie Edwards (w/Alisha Edwards). A TNA chant ensued. Young clocked Eddie with a right hand and yelled. Eddie came back with a shoulder tackle. Young came back with a dropkick. Alisha tripped up Young to give Eddie the momentum. Eddie hit Young with a Belly to Belly. Eddie worked on Young with methodical offense. Alisha gave Young cheap shots when the ref was distracted.

Eddie continued to work on Young with methodical offense. Young dodged a moonsault attempt. Young rallied with clotheslines and a body slam. Alisha distracted EY again to allow Eddie to rally back. Young bit Eddie in the face and hit him with an elbow drop for a nearfall. Alisha distracted Eddie which allowed Eddie to hit Young with a Blue Thunder Bomb for a nearfall. Alisha tossed a chair into the ring which the referee took away. Alisha then accidentally hit Eddie with a Kendo Stick. Young hit Eddie with a pile driver for the win.

Eric Young defeated Eddie Edwards via pinfall in 6:42.

Moose congratulated Brian Myers on his win backstage. Meyrs wondered why Moose wasn’t there to have his back. Moose said it didn’t look like Myers needed help. Myers said they are a tag team. Moose said he didn’t like that Myers has been taging up with Matt Cardona recently. Heath showed up to confront Myers for blindsiding him. Moose had Myers back. Heath said he was going to ask Santino for a match against Moose…[c]

Gia Miller interviewed Sonny Kiss. Kiss said it was unfortunate that she couldn’t win the Call Your Shot match. Trinity showed up to welcome Kiss. Trinity said she’ll see if she can contact management to get Kiss a title shot…

Entrances for the next match took place. As usual, Dirty Dango said “man do I hate professional wrestling”…

6. Dirty Dango and Oleg Prudius vs. Nick Diamond and Storm Grayson. Oleg manhandled one of the jobbers. Dango joined Hannifan and Rehwoldt on commentary. One jobber was swatted out of the air. Dango tagged himself in and hit one of the enhancement guys with a forearm smash for the win.

Dirty Dango and Oleg Prudius defeated Nick Diamond and Story Grayson via pinfall in 1:39.

John’s Thoughts: Simple and effective usage of the artist formerly known as Vladimir Kozlov. A lot of people remember his failed run as a main eventer, but the guy was actually entertaining as a powerhouse tag guy. The guy looks like he hasn’t aged, so that works in his favor. This trio with Dango, Bravo, and Prudius has potential.

Jordynne Grace was cutting a promo backstage about winning the Call Your Shot gauntlet. Bully Ray showed up to congratulate Grace. KiLynn King then showed up and bragged about also being in the final four of the Call Your Shot Gauntlet. King said Grace winning was just luck. Bully told King to back off. King talked about being a trainee of Bully. Bully asked King what was the first thing he taught her?

King said “never back down”. Bully said that stands unless Bully tells her to. Steve Maclin showed up and called Bully soft again. Bully bragged about not being soft after costing Maclin his match at Bound for Glory. Maclin called Bully soft again and walked away…

Zachary Wentz and Trey Miguel were cutting a promo at a stairwell. Trey talked about how everyone is used to seeing the Rascalz as Trey Miguel, Zachary Wentz, and Dezmond Xavier (Wes Lee). Trey said a lot of people don’t know that Myron Reed is also a member of the group. Myron Reed showed up and then said he’ll be appearing with the Rascalz next week…

Tom Hannifan and Matthew Rehwoldt checked in on commentary. The following segments were plugged for next week: Bey and Ace vs. King and Jean, The Rascalz vs. Juventud Guerrera, Black Taurus, and Laredo Kid, Heath vs. Moose, Sonny Kiss vs. Trinity, Steve Maclin and Kilynn King vs. Bully Ray and Jordynne Grace, and Josh Alexander vs. Will Ospreay. A Tale of the Tape graphic aired for the upcoming title match…

Dave Penzer handled the formal in-ring introductions for the next match…

7. Alex Shelley vs. Jonathan Gresham for the Impact World Championship. Gresham asked for a handshake, but Shelley didn’t accept. Shelley toyed with Gresham early on in the match.[c]

Both men traded stiff shots in the center of the ring. Hannifan noted that Gresham was a part of Shelley’s Search and Destroy faction. Gresham gave Shelley a low blow and then choked Shelley with his hand tape. Gresham put Shelley in a Figure Four.

Shelley got to the ropes, but Gresham held on for a few more seconds claiming that his feet were stuck. Gresham worked on Shelley with methodical offense with Hannifan decrying Gresham bending the rules. Shelley spit in the face of Gresham and worked on Gresham with right hand chops. Gresham came back with a legbreaker. The show cut to picture-in-picture.[c]

Gresham focused his offense on the injured leg of Shelley. Shelley got a breather after a jawbreaker. Shelley hurt himself by buckling his knee off a slingshot. Shelley caught Gresham with a Plancha. Shelley rallied with right hands. Gresham ran into the ringpost and got caught with a DDT at ringside. Gresham gave Shelley a dropkick to the injured knee.

Gresham rolled up Shelley a few times for a few nearfalls. Hannifan decried Gresham for grabbing the tights. Shelley came back with a Flatliner into the Turnbuckle. Shelley hit Gresham with a Tornado DDT for a nearfall. Gresham grabbed the referee to escape a crossface. Gresham chopped Shelley on the injured leg. Shelley came back with an enzuigiri.

Shelley hit Gresmam with a discus elbow. Gresham hit Shelley with combo strikes. Gresham rolled up Shelley for a nearfall. Shelley gave Gresham right hands while Gresham focused his attack on Shelley’s injured knee. After trading strong style arms, Gresham raked Shelley’s eyes. Gresham gave Shelley a moonsault and suicide dive after Shelley’s leg gave out.

Both men traded rapid pins. Gresham reversed a Magistral. Both men traded rapid pins again with Shelley getting the big nearfall. Shelley kicked out of a Jackknife. Gresham put Shelley in the Figure Four. Shelley got to the ropes for the break. Shelley crumpled due to the leg injury. Shelley rolled up Gresham for a nearfall. Shelley got a second wind and caught Gresham with a Superkick and Shell Shocked for the win.

Alex Shelley defeated Jonathan Gresham via pinfall in 21:14 of on-air time to retain the Impact World Championship.

Shelley celebrated his win to close the show…

John’s Thoughts: Looked good on paper and this match delivered. Hannifan really did a good job tonight calling this match while also putting over Gresham’s new heelish edge. Gresham heeling it up has made his character the most interesting it’s been even going back to Ring of Honor. A proper villain origin story. While Shelley doesn’t have the star power you would expect in a world champion, he does have the in-ring talent and you can count on him night in and night out to deliver a great bell-to-bell encounter.

After last week’s missable house show, Impact was back to being it’s solid self. If you don’t have time to watch the whole show, at least check out the main event match for probably the best singles match you’ll see this week (yes, there’s a lot of pro wrestling weekly, but Impact is up there with the quality and no-nonsense storytelling). Only downside is it seems like there’s not a lot of stories going on coming out of Bound for Glory. Next week’s show looks good though with Will Ospreay and Myron Reed appearing.