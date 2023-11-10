WWE Friday Night Smackdown preview: The updated lineup for tonight’s Fox show

IF YOU STARTED PWBOOM PODCAST AUDIO, CLICK SPEAKER ICON (on the right half of the purple podcast box above) TO MUTE BEFORE LEAVING BROWSER WINDOW

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches and events are advertised for tonight’s WWE Friday Night Smackdown television show.

-Bayley addresses the future of Damage CTRL

-Bobby Lashley vs. Carlito

-LA Knight vs. Grayson Waller

Powell's POV: Smackdown will be live from Columbus, Ohio at Nationwide Arena.