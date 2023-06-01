Impact Wrestling, ROH on HonorClub, and MLW Fusion coverage, WWE Raw and Smackdown poll results, David Schultz, James Storm, Alicia Atout, Scoot Andrews, Ian Rotten, Nick Busick

CategoriesDot Net Daily

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

-Impact Wrestling airs tonight at 7CT/8ET on AXS TV. The show opens with Bully Ray and features the fallout of Friday’s Under Siege event. John Moore’s reviews are available on Fridays, as is my weekly audio review for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).

-Ring of Honor show streams tonight on HonorClub at 6CT/7ET. The show includes three championship matches. Dot Net contributor Sam Robinson’s review will be available on Friday along with his audio review for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).

-MLW Fusion streams tonight on the MLW YouTube page at 7CT/8ET. The show includes John Hennigan, Sam Adonis, and Gringo Loco facing El Hijo del Vikingo, Psycho Clown, and Rey Horus. My review will be available shortly after the show streams.

-Friday’s WWE Smackdown finished with B as the majority grade in our post show poll with 42 percent of the vote. C finished second with 33 percent of the vote. I gave the show an B grade.

-Monday’s WWE Raw finished with B as the majority grade in our post show poll with 47 percent of the vote. A finished second with 24 percent of the vote. I gave the show a C+ grade.

Birthdays and Notables

-“Dr. D” David Schultz is 68.

-Scoot Andrews is 56.

-Ian Rotten (John Williams) is 53.

-James Storm (James Cox) is 46.

-Alicia Atout is 28.

-“Big Bully” Nick Busick was born on June 1, 1954. He died on May 8, 2018 at age 63 following a cancer battle.