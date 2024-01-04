ROH on HonorClub TV lineup: ROH TV Title match headlines tonight’s show

IF YOU STARTED PWBOOM PODCAST AUDIO, CLICK SPEAKER ICON (on the right half of the purple podcast box above) TO MUTE BEFORE LEAVING BROWSER WINDOW

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches are advertised for tonight’s ROH on HonorClub TV show.

-Kyle Fletcher vs. Willie Mack for the ROH TV Title

-Leyla Hirsch and Rachael Ellering vs. Diamante vs. Mercedes Martinez

-Serpentico vs. Griff Garrison

-Dalton Castle vs. Peter Avalon

-JD Drake, Anthony Henry, and Gringo Loco vs. El Hijo del Vikingo, Komander, and Lee Johnson

-Red Velvet vs. Alex Gracia

-Lance Archer in action

-Queen Aminata in action

Powell’s POV: Dot Net contributor Sam Robinson’s written reviews are available on Fridays, along with his weekly ROH audio reviews for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).