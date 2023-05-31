05/31 Powell’s AEW Dynamite audio review: Adam Cole and Britt Baker vs. Chris Jericho and Saraya, Jon Moxley, Claudio Castagnoli, and Wheeler Yuta vs. Penta El Zero Miedo, Rey Fenix, and Bandido, Kris Statlander vs. Nyla Rose for the TBS Title,  Orange Cassidy and Darby Allin vs. Gates of Agony, Swerve Strickland vs. Big Bill vs. Trent Beretta in a three-way

CategoriesMember Exclusive Podcasts NEWS TICKER PODCASTS

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Jason Powell reviews AEW Dynamite: Adam Cole and Britt Baker vs. Chris Jericho and Saraya, Jon Moxley, Claudio Castagnoli, and Wheeler Yuta vs. Penta El Zero Miedo, Rey Fenix, and Bandido, Kris Statlander vs. Nyla Rose for the TBS Title, Orange Cassidy and Darby Allin vs. Gates of Agony, Swerve Strickland vs. Big Bill vs. Trent Beretta in a three-way, and more (25:38)…

