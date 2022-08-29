AEW Dynamite preview: The card for the final Dynamite before All Out

CategoriesAEW News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches are advertised for Wednesday’s AEW Dynamite television show.

-Kenny Omega and “The Young Bucks” Matt Jackson and Nick Jackson vs. Will Ospreay and “Aussie Open” Mark Davis and Kyle Fletcher in an AEW Trios Titles tournament semifinal match

-Bryan Danielson vs. Jake Hager

-Britt Baker and Jamie Hayter vs. Hikaru Shida and Toni Storm

-AEW World Champion Jon Moxley promo

