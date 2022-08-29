NXT UK TV preview: The tournament final to crown the new NXT UK Champion set for Thursday’s Peacock show

CategoriesWWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches and events are advertised for Thursday’s NXT UK television show.

-Tyler Bate vs. Trent Seven in the final match of the tournament for the vacant NXT UK Championship

-Blair Davenport vs. Isla Dawn vs. Amale vs. Eliza Alexander to become No. 1 contender to the NXT UK Women’s Championship

Powell’s POV: Good luck avoiding spoilers on both of these matches if you have somehow made it this far. NXT UK streams Thursday afternoons at 2CT/3ET on Peacock and WWE Network internationally. Dot Net contributor Laurence Gibbons’ written reviews are available either the same day or over the weekend.