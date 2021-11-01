WWE Raw in Providence (reports needed), Powell’s Q&A audio show, AEW Dark Elevation, Gabbi Tuft, LA Knight, Koji Kanemoto, Edge, Bobby Heenan, Bob Geigel

CategoriesDot Net Daily

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

-WWE Raw is live tonight from Providence, Rhode Island at Dunkin Donuts Center. The show features Becky Lynch vs. Bianca Belair for the Raw Women’s Championship. Join me for my live review as Raw airs on USA Network tonight at 7CT/8ET. Dot Net Members will also hear my weekly same night audio review.

-Submit questions for this week’s Dot Net Members’ exclusive Q&A audio show via email at dotnetjason@gmail.com. Please maintain the limit of three pro wrestling related questions and four non-wrestling questions.

-AEW Dark: Elevation streams tonight on the AEW YouTube page at 6CT/7ET. Dot Net contributor Rich Bailin’s review will be available on Tuesday morning.

We are looking for reports from tonight’s WWE Raw in Providence, the WWE European tour, Wednesday’s AEW Dynamite in Independence, Missouri, Friday’s WWE Smackdown in Evansville, Indiana, and all upcoming WWE, AEW, ROH, Impact Wrestling, MLW, and other major events. If you are going to an upcoming show and want to help, email me at dotnetjason@gmail.com

Birthdays and Notables

-Gabbi Tuft, who worked as Tyler Reks in WWE, is 43 today.

-LA Knight (Shaun Ricker) is 39 today. He previously worked as Eli Drake.

-The late, great Bobby Heenan (Raymond Louis Heenan) was born on November 1, 1944. He died on September 17, 2017 following a long battle with throat cancer.

-Koji Kanemoto turned 55 on Sunday.

-Edge (Adam Copeland) turned 48 on Saturday.

-The late Bob Geigel died on October 30, 2014 at age 90.