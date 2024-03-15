WWE Smackdown, AEW Rampage, NXT Level Up, and AEW Collision coverage, WWE weekend (reports needed), MJF, JD McDonagh, Masayuki Naruse, Antonino Rocca, Iron Sheik

IF YOU STARTED PWBOOM PODCAST AUDIO, CLICK SPEAKER ICON (on the right half of the purple podcast box above) TO MUTE BEFORE LEAVING BROWSER WINDOW

CategoriesDot Net Daily

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

-WWE Friday Night Smackdown is live from Dallas, Texas at American Airlines Arena. The show features the latest appearance of The Rock. Join Jake Barnett for his live review as the show airs on Fox at 7CT/8ET. Jake’s Smackdown audio reviews are available for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons) on Friday nights or Saturday mornings.

-AEW Rampage airs tonight at 9CT/10ET on TNT. The show was taped on Wednesday in Boston, Massachusetts at TD Garden. Dot Net contributor Don Murphy’s reviews are typically available after the show airs.

-NXT Level Up streams on Peacock tonight at 9CT/10ET. Dot Net contributor John O’Connor’s reviews are typically available on Saturday mornings.

-AEW Collision will be live on Saturday from Ottawa, Ontario at Canadian Tire Centre. Join me for my live review as the show airs Saturday on TNT at 7CT/8ET. Will Pruett’s audio reviews of Collision are available for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).

-We are looking for reports from the WWE live events that will be held this weekend. If you are going to a show listed below or another upcoming event and want to help, you are encouraged to send a report or even the basic results to dotnetjason@gmail.com

-WWE is in Augusta, Georgia at James Brown Arena on Saturday with the following advertised matches: Cody Rhodes vs. Drew McIntyre, Rhea Ripley vs. Nia Jax vs. Shayna Baszler in a Triple Threat for the Women’s World Championship, Kofi Kingston, Xavier Woods, and R-Truth vs. The Judgment Day (no specific members are listed, but Dominik Mysterio was off television this week after his recent wedding).

-WWE is in North Charleston, South Carolina at North Charleston Coliseum on Sunday with the following advertised matches: Cody Rhodes vs. Drew McIntyre, Rhea Ripley vs. Nia Jax vs. Shayna Baszler in a Triple Threat for the Women’s World Championship, Kofi Kingston, Xavier Woods, and R-Truth vs. The Judgment Day.

Birthdays and Notables

-MJF (Maxwell Friedman) is 28.

-Masayuki Naruse is 51.

-JD McDonagh is 35. He previously worked as Jordan Devlin.

-Antonino Rocca died on March 15, 1977 at age 55 after complications following a urinary infection.

-The late Iron Sheik (Hossein Khosrow Ali Vaziri) was born on March 15, 1942. He died of cardiac arrest at age 81 on June 7, 2023. Sheiky Baby will still humble your ass, bubba!