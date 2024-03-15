NXT Level Up spoilers: Results of tonight’s Peacock show (spoilers)

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)
The following matches were taped in Orlando, Florida at the WWE Performance Center for tonight’s NXT Level Up television show. The results are courtesy of PWInsider.com.
-Lola Vice beat Karlee Bright
-Channing Stacks Lorenzo and Luca Crusifino over Javier Bernal and Drake Morreaux
-Sol Ruca defeated Wren Sinclair
Powell’s POV: NXT Level Up streams Fridays at 9CT/10ET on Peacock. Dot Net contributor John O’Connor’s weekly reviews are available on Saturday mornings.
