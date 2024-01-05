WWE Smackdown New Year’s Revolution, AEW Rampage, NXT Level Up, and AEW Collision coverage, WWE weekend (reports needed), Marshe Rockett, Willie Mack, Jeep Swenson

IF YOU STARTED PWBOOM PODCAST AUDIO, CLICK SPEAKER ICON (on the right half of the purple podcast box above) TO MUTE BEFORE LEAVING BROWSER WINDOW

CategoriesDot Net Daily

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

-WWE Friday Night Smackdown was is live from Vancouver, British Columbia at Rogers Arena. The show carries the New Year’s Revolution theme and is headlined by Randy Orton vs. LA Knight vs. AJ Styles in a Triple Threat for a shot at the WWE Universal Championship at the Royal Rumble. Join Jake Barnett for his live review as the show airs on Fox at 7CT/8ET. Jake’s Smackdown audio reviews are available for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons) on Friday nights or Saturday mornings.

-AEW Rampage airs tonight at 9CT/10ET on TNT. The show was taped on Wednesday in Newark, New Jersey at Prudential Center. Dot Net contributor Don Murphy’s reviews are typically available after the show airs.

-NXT Level Up streams on Peacock tonight at 9CT/10ET. Dot Net contributor John O’Connor’s review will be available on Saturday morning.

-AEW Collision will be live on Saturday from San Antonio, Texas at Frost Bank Center. The show includes three Continental Classic matches. Join me for my live review on Saturday on TNT at 7CT/8ET. Will Pruett’s weekly audio reviews are available for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons) on Saturday or Sunday.

-We are looking for reports from the WWE live events that will be held this weekend. If you are going to a show listed below or another upcoming event and want to help, you are encouraged to send a report or even the basic results to dotnetjason@gmail.com

-WWE is in Spokane, Washington at Spokane Arena on Saturday with the following advertised matches: Seth Rollins vs. Drew McIntyre for the World Heavyweight Championship, Cody Rhodes vs. Shinsuke Nakamura in a street fight, and Randy Orton vs. Dominik Mysterio.

-WWE is in Wenatchee, Washington at Town Toyota Center on Sunday with the following advertised lineup: Seth Rollins vs. Drew McIntyre for the World Heavyweight Championship, and Cody Rhodes vs. Shinsuke Nakamura in a street fight.

Birthdays and Notables

-Marshe Rockett is 39.

-Willie Mack (Willie McClinton Jr.) is 37.

-The late Jeep Swenson (Robert Swenson Jr.) was born on January 5, 1957. He died of heart failure at age 40.