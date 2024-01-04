What's happening...

Rush says he tore his hamstring early in the AEW Continental Classic tournament

January 4, 2024

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Rush announced via social media that he tore his hamstring during his second match in AEW’s Continental Classic tournament. “I will recover and return ready and hungrier than ever for a fight,” Rush added.

Powell’s POV: Rush worked with Mark Briscoe in his second tournament match at the November 29 edition of AEW Dynamite in Minneapolis, Minnesota. He went on to work three more tournament matches and also took part in an eight-man tag team match at the Worlds End pay-per-view. Rush did not include any details about the severity of the injury or how long he expects to be sidelined. Here’s wishing him the best in his recovery.

