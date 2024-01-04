AEW Dynamite rating for the Worlds End fallout show

IF YOU STARTED PWBOOM PODCAST AUDIO, CLICK SPEAKER ICON (on the right half of the purple podcast box above) TO MUTE BEFORE LEAVING BROWSER WINDOW

CategoriesAEW News NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Wednesday’s AEW Dynamite television show averaged 801,000 viewers for TBS, according to Brandon Thurston of Wrestlenomics.com. The viewership count was down from the 843,000 viewership total from last week’s show.

Powell’s POV: Dynamite finished with a 0.26 rating in 18-49 demo, down from last week’s 0.31 rating in the same demo. The declines have to be considered a disappointment given that this was the first show of the new year and because they were coming out of a pay-per-view that featured a world title change and a major storyline reveal. Tuesday’s NXT finished with 768,000 viewers and a 0.25 rating on USA Network. The January 4, 2023 edition of Dynamite on TBS delivered 864,000 viewers and a 0.26 rating in the 18-49 demographic.