02/09 Powell’s AEW Dynamite audio review: Hangman Page vs. Lance Archer in a Texas Death Match for the AEW World Championship, Keith Lee vs. Isiah Kassidy in a Face of the Revolution ladder match qualifier, Jay White arrives, FTR vs. CM Punk and Jon Moxley, The Inner Circle’s meeting

February 9, 2022

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Jason Powell reviews AEW Dynamite: Hangman Page vs. Lance Archer in a Texas Death Match for the AEW World Championship, Keith Lee vs. Isiah Kassidy in a Face of the Revolution ladder match qualifier, Jay White arrives, FTR vs. CM Punk and Jon Moxley, The Inner Circle’s meeting, and more (35:46)…

