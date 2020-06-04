Arn Anderson signs a multi-year deal with AEW

CategoriesAEW News NEWS TICKER NEWS UPDATES

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

AEW announced the signing of Arn Anderson to a multi-year contract. Anderson addressed the signing in a video (see below).

Powell’s POV: Dustin Rhodes was on hand to congratulate Anderson in the video. Anderson was fired by WWE in February 2019. He made his AEW debut at the August 31, 2019 AEW All Out event.

SOCIAL EXCLUSIVE

We at #AEW are proud to announce that @TheArnShow has signed a multi-year contract with All Elite Wrestling.#ThankYouArn for calling AEW your home. pic.twitter.com/fWOMWogWS6 — All Elite Wrestling (@AEWrestling) June 4, 2020



