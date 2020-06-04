Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson asks Donald Trump “where are you?”

CategoriesMISC News NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson released a video in which he called out U.S. President Donald Trump by questioning his leadership. Watch the video below.

Powell’s POV: A powerful speech. No matter where you fall politically, I sincerely hope you will watch Johnson’s video, put aside your typical political affiliation for a moment, and simply ask yourself if he’s right. Where are you?



