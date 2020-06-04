Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson asks Donald Trump “where are you?”

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)
Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson released a video in which he called out U.S. President Donald Trump by questioning his leadership. Watch the video below.
Powell’s POV: A powerful speech. No matter where you fall politically, I sincerely hope you will watch Johnson’s video, put aside your typical political affiliation for a moment, and simply ask yourself if he’s right. Where are you?
View this post on Instagram
Our country is crippled and on its knees, begging to be heard and pleading for change. Where is our compassionate leader? The leader who unifies and inspires our country at our most painful time when we need it the most. The leader who steps up and takes full accountability for our country and embraces every color in it. The leader who picks our country up off its knees and says you have my word – we got this – and together, change will happen. Where are you? Because we’re all here. Maybe one day that galvanizing leader will emerge. Either way, the process to change has already begun. #normalizeequality #blacklivesmatter
