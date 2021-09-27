AEW officially announces the location of the Full Gear pay-per-view

CategoriesAEW News NEWS TICKER NEWS UPDATES

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

AEW has officially announced that the Full Gear pay-per-view event will be held Saturday, November 13 in Minneapolis, Minnesota at Target Center. The show will be preceded by AEW Rampage the night before in the same venue.

Powell’s POV: AEW Full Gear was originally scheduled for November 6 in St. Louis, Missouri, but the company opted to push the show back a week due to big UFC and boxing events scheduled for the same night. The new dates will be AEW’s first shows in my home market, so I’m definitely looking forward to seeing the AEW product in person for the first time.