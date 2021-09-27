MLW sets the brackets for the Opera Cup tournament

CategoriesMISC News NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

MLW issued the following press release to announce the brackets for the Opera Cup tournament.

Major League Wrestling (MLW®) today revealed the brackets for the 2021 Opera Cup, with the opening round set for MLW Fightland on Saturday, Oct. 2 at the 2300 Arena in Philadelphia and airing nationally on a later date.

The winner of Tom Lawlor-Davey Richards will advance to fight the winner of Bobby Fish vs. Lee Moriarty. Then, it will be either Calvin Tankman or Matt Cross advancing to battle the winner of the TJP vs. Alex Shelley opening round bout.

The Opera Cup kicks off October 2 in Philadelphia at the 2300 Arena.

Major League Wrestling returns to Philadelphia's 2300 Arena on Saturday, October 2.

CARD

TITLE FOR TITLE

WORLD HEAVYWEIGHT CHAMPION VS. NATIONAL OPENWEIGHT CHAMPION

JACOB FATU VS. ALEX HAMMERSTONE4-WAY FOR WORLD MIDDLEWEIGHT CHAMPIONSHIP

Myron Reed (C) vs. TAJIRI vs. Aramis vs. ArezWOMEN’S FEATHERWEIGHT BOUT

Nicole Savoy vs. Holidead

Opera Cup opening and semi-final rounds

OPERA CUP OPENING ROUND:



Davey Richards vs. “Filthy” Tom LawlorBobby Fish vs. Lee Moriarty Alex Shelley vs. TJP

Additional athletes and talent signed to compete and appear include:

CONTRA Unit • Caribbean Champion Richard Holliday • World Middleweight Champion Myron Reed • King Muertes • Cesar Duran • Alicia Atout • EJ Nduka • Calvin Tankman • 5150 plus more to be announced in the days ahead!

More athletes and matches will be announced at MLW.com.

Powell’s POV: Now that we have the brackets, I’ll go with Richards over Lawlor, Fish over Moriarty, Tankman over Cross, and Shelley over TJP. I’m going with Richards over Fish, and Tankman over Shelley in an upset, followed by Richards topping Tankman in the finals. We’ll find out how wrong I am starting Saturday night.