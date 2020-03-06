WWE 205 Live preview: Two matches advertised

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches are advertised for tonight’s WWE 205 Live television show.

-Oney Lorcan and Danny Burch vs. Tony Nese and Mike Kanellis.

-Isaiah “Swerve” Scott vs. Ariya Daivari.

Powell’s POV: Next week’s show will feature a ten-man tag match main event. 205 Live streams live Fridays on WWE Network at 9CT/10ET. Anish V’s review will be available on Saturday morning along with his Dot Net Members’ exclusive audio review.



The Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast with Jason Powell features Stu Bennett discussing the NWA Crockett Cup, whether he's interested in returning to the ring, working as a color commentator, his history with Nick Aldis, Drew McIntyre, and Marty Scurll, his acting career, and much more. Check out the NWA Crockett Cup on Sunday, April 19 in Atlanta, Georgia at Gateway Center Arena or via FITE.TV pay-per-view...

