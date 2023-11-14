NXT TV preview: NXT Tag Team Title match highlights tonight’s show

IF YOU STARTED PWBOOM PODCAST AUDIO, CLICK SPEAKER ICON (on the right half of the purple podcast box above) TO MUTE BEFORE LEAVING BROWSER WINDOW

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches and events are advertised for tonight’s edition of NXT on USA Network.

-Andre Chase and Duke Hudson vs. Tony D’Angelo and Channing “Stacks” Lorenzo for the NXT Tag Team Titles

-Ridge Holland and Butch vs. Bronco Nima and Lucien Price

-Wes Lee vs. Baron Corbin

-Alpha Academy on Super Nova Sessions

-Roxanne Perez vs. Lash Legend in an Iron Survivor Challenge qualifying match

-Trick Williams vs. Joe Coffey in an Iron Survivor Challenge qualifying match

Powell’s POV: The Iron Survivor Challenge qualifying matches were announced by Lita on social media over the weekend. Dijak and Tiffany Stratton have already qualified for the men’s and women’s matches. The Iron Survivor Challenge matches will be held at NXT Deadline on Saturday, December 9 in Bridgeport, Connecticut at Total Mortgage Arena. Join John Moore for his live reviews of NXT on Tuesdays at 7CT/8ET. John’s audio reviews of NXT are available exclusively for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).