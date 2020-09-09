WWE Raw viewership for the Labor Day edition

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Monday’s WWE Raw television show averaged 1.725 million viewers, according to Showbuzzdaily.com. Viewership was down from the 1.896 million average from last week.

Powell’s POV: A rough week. Worse yet, this was the last week that WWE will be unopposed by Monday Night Football until 2021, assuming the NFL plays a full season. The first hour of Raw averaged 1.762 million viewers. Hour two drew 1.800 million viewers. The final hour of the show averaged 1.613 million viewers. The September 9, 2019 edition of Raw finished with 2.13 million viewers opposite the Monday Night Football doubleheader on ESPN.



