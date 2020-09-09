09/09 Dot Net Q&A Audio (NSFW): Jason Powell answers your pro wrestling and non-wrestling questions

CategoriesMember Exclusive Podcasts NEWS TICKER PODCASTS

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor ( , ProWrestling.net Editor ( @prowrestlingnet

Jason Powell answers the ProWrestling.net Members’ pro wrestling questions to start, and then answers some non-wrestling questions in the second half of the show. Warning: There may be some swearing during this edition because, well, it’s the Q&A audio show (55:00)…

Click here for the September 9 ProWrestling.net Q&A Audio Show.

If you are not a subscriber, click here to become a Dot Net Member.



The new edition of the Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast with Jason Powell features referee Rob Page discussing the difficulty of reffing tag matches in the modern era, making three counts if a wrestler's shoulders are down even if it wasn't the planned finish, the growth of F1rst Wrestling, and more...