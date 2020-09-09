9/9 AEW Dynamite results: Barnett’s live review of Brodie Lee vs. Dustin Rhodes for the TNT Championship, Chris Jericho and Jake Hager vs. Sonny Kiss and Joey Janela in a No DQ match, Pentagon Jr. and Rey Fenix vs. Jungle Boy and Luchasaurus, Nyla Rose vs. Tay Conti, Orange Cassidy vs. Angelico

CategoriesAEW TV REVIEWS MUST-READ LIST NEWS TICKER TV REVIEWS

By Jake Barnett, ProWrestling.net Co-Senior Staffer (@barnettjake)

AEW Dynamite (Episode 49)

Live from Jacksonville, Florida at Daily’s Place

Aired September 9, 2020 on TNT

[Hour One] Tony Schiavone was shown in a parking lot with a microphone. Two Chevy Suburbans pulled up and Jericho and MJF got out. Jericho said MJF got screwed at All Out by Moxley, and MJF complimented Jericho on being a legend, and said he would get his AEW title back some day. They shook hands and walked away from each other. Split screen video showed both of them calling each other losers from a distance.

In the arena, Jim Ross welcomed the crowd to the show. The Lucha Bros and Jurassic Express were in the ring for a tag match. Schiavone and Excalibur joined on commentary.

1. “Lucha Bros” Penta El 0M and Rey Fenix vs. “Jurassic Express” Luchasaurus and Jungle Boy: Jungle Boy and Fenix started the match. Jungle Boy landed some acrobatic arm drags, but Fenix shut him down with some palm strikes. Fenix followed up with an acrobatic arm twist using the second rope, and then made a tag to Pentagon. They landed an assisted splash on Jungle Boy, but declined to make a cover. Penta quieted the crowd and slapped Jungle Boy in the chest. Penta set up for a package piledriver, but Jungle Boy escaped and tagged out to Luchasaurus.

Luchasaurus landed a kick to Penta and made a cover. Fenix entered to break up the pin, but Jungle Boy stopped him. It didn’t go so hot though, as Jungle Boy partially slipped coming off of Luchasaurus’ back. Penta landed a kick to Luchasaurus on the knees, and he was forced to tag out to Jungle Boy. Fenix tagged in as well, and was quickly sent to the floor. Jungle Boy landed a suicide dive, and then setup for a springboard aerial move, but was shoved off the ropes by Penta into a super kick from Fenix.

Penta and Fenix isolated Jungle Boy in their corner for a moment, but he was able to make a tag after some agile reversals. Luchasaurus entered and landed an awkward looking slam on Fenix. Penta entered to offer Fenix some help, but ended up eating a knee to the face. He then hit a big Chokeslam on Fenix and a standing moonsault. Fenix landed awkwardly on the chokeslam. Penta broke up the pin with a kick to the head.

Fenix landed a springboard headbutt on Luchasaurus, and then a Gory Driver on Jungle Boy. Penta tagged in and hit a slingblade and a backstabber on Jungle Boy. Fenix and Penta landed their spike packaged piledriver on Jungle Boy. Fenix then dove on Luchasaurus at ringside. He landed poorly on the catch again. Penta set up a Canadian Destroyer on Jungle Boy, but he moved and pushed Fenix into place to take it instead. Jungle Boy then covered Fenix and got the win.

“Jurassic Express” Luchasaurus and Jungle Boy defeated “The Lucha Bros” Penta El 0M at 11:32.

After the match, Butcher and Blade got in the ring and separated Penta and Fenix. Eddie begged them to stop. Eddie said he was there for them. He asked Blade where his wife was. He asked The Lucha Bros where their little British friend was. He then said they should have been there for each other at All Out, but they weren’t. He said they should be running this place, but they are fighting instead. He asked them to shake hands, but they got into a shoving match instead. After a minute, they shook hands and hugged it out. Afterward, Eddie said he was never eliminated from the Battle Royal, and suggested people look up the rules. JR then plugged the All Out Replay and showed some highlights from the main event. Brodie Lee vs. Dustin Rhodes was plugged for later, as well as Jericho and Hager vs. Sonny Kiss and Joey Janela. Nyla Rose will face Taya Conti, and FTR will have a celebration. Matt Hardy is up next.

Jake Roberts was shown cutting a promo backstage. Jake said they had winning in mind on Saturday, and that’s exactly what they did. He said Moxley would piss himself when Archer gets a hold of him. Archer then said Mox had been champion for far too long, and he was going to take it from him, and there was nothing he or anyone could do about it. Everybody dies…[c]

My Take: Some really unfortunate botches in the tag match, but the finish went off well, and Jungle Boy continues to look more impressive all the time. I’m not quite sure what Kingston is doing with these two teams, but it’s only alive at this point because of his charisma.

Matt Hardy made his entrance to comment on his recent controversy. The crowd gave him as loud a chant as they could. He said it was amazing to be in an arena with fans, because they were a part of the magic. He then thanked fans at home watching on TV. Hardy said he suffered a very scary fall, and he knew it frightened a lot of people. He said the outpouring of support has been mind-blowing, and thanked fans again. He said he was very happy to say that after a myriad of tests, he is expected to make a full recovery.

Matt said he can’t take credit for being the toughest man alive, but he will call himself the luckiest. He pointed out his wife and baby, and then called out his other children at home. He apologized to them for putting them through that, and also apologized to fans who were frightened as well. Matt then said that now it was time for him to get healthy, and when he returned he would win matches and challenge for his first AEW Championship. Hardy promised that his journey was not over. Matt called Pro Wrestling fans the best, and said he would be back.

After Matt left, Angelico made his entrance. Footage of the Mimosa Mayhem match was shown during his entrance. Orange Cassidy then made his entrance.

2. Orange Cassidy vs. Angelico (w/Jack Evans): They traded counters and reversals to start the match. Angelico managed to apply a submission that looked like a modified crucifix. Cassidy fought back to his feet, but was quickly pulled into another submission. He quickly escaped to the ropes. Angelico charged Cassidy in the corner, but got sent to the floor for his trouble.

Cassidy dove onto him, and tossed him back into the ring for a top rope cross body. He then followed up with a swinging DDT and kipped up. Cassidy played to the crowd and landed the Orange Punch for the win.

Orange Cassidy defeated Angelico in 2:42

After the match, Angelico and Jack Evans jawed with Cassidy, but he was immediately jumped by Santana and Ortiz. Chuck and Trent ran down to make the save. Chuck grabbed a microphone, and said all of this had to end. He challenged them to meet them in the parking lot on the next Dynamite. Trent said they weren’t coming to hug next week, they were coming to hurt them, and to make his Momma proud. Then they picked up Orange Cassidy and gave him a hug. Kip Sabian is up next…[c]

My Take: That only seemed to exist to set up the angle afterwards, and I’m hoping next week is the conclusion of this. I like the talents involved, but a feud built around Best Friends being driven to the arena by Trent’s Mom has just never grabbed me.

Backstage, Alex Marvez attempted to interview the Young Bucks. They opened their locker room door and kicked him in the face. Kip Sabian and Penelope Ford made their entrance and will announce the best man for his wedding. Sabian told Schiavone to beat it, and said he’d have asked JR to interview him if he wanted someone from the announce team. Sabian brought out a large man named “puff”, but it was just a gag to plug his Twitch channel.

The next out was Brian Pillman, who was also rudely rejected. Kip said his birthday sucked, and that he had sent him a text that “he was the best, man” to get him off his back. Third time’s the charm, and the best man turned out to be Miro, who entered to a big reaction. He was now blonde, and said he had spent 10 years living under a glass ceiling with an imaginary brass ring.

Miro looked at the camera and said you can shove that brass ring up your ass. He then said he loved Kip, and would be his best man. Miro said you can tune into Twitch to see him be the best gamer, and you can turn into him here to see him devour people week after week. He said his name is Miro and he is All Elite.

Backstage, Tony Schiavone interviewed Adam Page. He admitted he made a lot of mistakes, and that the Bucks should have been #1 Contenders. Page said the mistakes cost him two of his best friends. Schiavone asked about Omega, and he said they had overcome challenges before, and that they would fight their way back to #1 and reclaim their tag team championships. Page was not under the impression that he and Omega were done as a team…[c]

My Take: That was a very busy segment. Miro was a surprise, and time will tell if it was a good one. I can’t say his promo left a lasting impression on me. Kip Sabian really struggled to carry the segment until he got there, as well. Hangman Page was good in his role. He seems like he’ll be the babyface coming out of the Elite breakup.

Sonny Kiss and Joey Janela were in the ring. Chris Jericho and Jake Hager made their ring entrance.

3. Chris Jericho and Jake Hager vs. Joey Janela and Sonny Kiss in a No DQ Match: Janela and Jericho started the match, with Janela getting an early advantage using his speed. Sonny tagged in and they gave Jericho a double hotshot on the rope ropes. Sonny then sent Hager to the floor with a forearm. Sonny landed a spin kick on Jericho, and then Janela and Kiss landed double dropkicks from the top onto Jericho and Hager.

Sonny landed a soccer kick on Hager on the apron, and then Janela dove on Jericho on the floor. Janela grabbed a chair and landed a shot to Jericho’s back. He then set up for a splash with the chair, but Jericho escaped and landed a back suplex onto the chair…[c]

[Hour Two] During the break, Jericho and Hager took out Sonny Kiss on the floor, and then isolated Janela in the ring. Jericho landed a running knee to Janela as the show returned. Jericho had a chair wedged into the corner, and Janela managed to reverse an Irish Whip and sent Jericho into hit. Hager and Kiss both tagged in, and Sonny landed a dropsault and an enziguri. Sonny avoided a kick, and rolled up Hager from a splits position for a near fall. Kiss landed another kick on Hager, and Jericho broke up the pinfall.

Kiss sent Jericho to the outside on the entrance ramp, and Hager blindsided Kiss from behind. Hager set up for a Hager Bomb onto Kiss with a trash can on his chest, but Kiss pushed the trash can into Hager’s face. Janela brawled with Jericho on the ramp, and eventually got put through a table at ringside by Hager.

Kiss jumped and took them both out with a splash, and then landed some strikes on both Hager and Jericho. Kiss then climbed up top to splash Hager, but Jericho sprayed him with a fire extinguisher. Hager then landed a head and arm slam, and then applied his choke while the ref counted the pin.

Chris Jericho and Jake Hager defeated Joey Janela and Sonny Kiss at 10:11.

After the match, Jericho said he still smelled like rotten oranges, but promised that he and Hager would build up their wins and take the AEW Tag Team Championships.



MJF was shown backstage with his campaign staff. He said Jon used an illegal move to beat him, but you can’t blame a scorpion for stinging him. He then his campaign was supposed to give hope to the hopeless, but they all blew it. He then fired his campaign staff, and made a point of shouting at his staff and telling them they were hideous. He then turned to Wardlow, and called him an illiterate oaf for costing him the AEW Championship.

Wardlow stepped up to him, and MJF reminded him that he signs his checks, and not Tony Khan. MJF said he would appreciate it if he got it together, or he would have to put him and his family out on the street. Wardlow backed down, and MJF said they had to plan to get right back on top where they belong…[c]

My Take: Jericho and Hager entering the tag division will be a good thing for them, as it’s hard to see them getting much traction anywhere else while the titles are occupied with existing feuds. That said, the Tag Division was already pretty busy, so hopefully it doesn’t bigfoot other teams that were already struggling to get attention. It’s nice to see MJF ditch the poorly thought out campaign, and get back to his wheelhouse. The Wardlow/MJF confrontation tease is something that they should wait to pay off until they have real plans for him.

Jon Moxley cut a promo backstage, and said it wasn’t getting easier to defend his AEW Championship. He said there aren’t any shortcuts to being #1 man in the sport, and you have to be ready to climb through a mile of shit and climb a mountain on the other side. Moxley said people are going to say he’s walking into a woodchipper, but he knows deep in his heart that he’s unstoppable. Moxley then asked if anyone was willing to bet against him?

Tully and FTR were in the ring for their Tag Team Celebration. Tully said Moxley is the best AEW Champion, and these two are the greatest Tag Team in the world today. Several other AEW Tag Teams were at ringside for the celebration. Tully said that FTR lasted 30 minutes in 117 degree heat to defeat Hangman Page and Kenny Omega, and they weren’t giving them away.

Cash insulted SCU, and said they grew up watching them, and imagined what it would have been like if they were still in their prime. Dax then insulted Private Party and Jurassic Express. He said there was nothing to say about Private Party, and told Jurassic Express that a Cosplay Tarzan and a Dumbass Dinosaur run their division. They said they would have a non-title match with them next week. They also told Billy Gunn he was a legend, but he was in a second rate hall of fame.

Jurassic Express made their way into the ring, and after a scuffle FTR bailed to ringside. Marko Stunt dumped their cooler full of ice on them as they stood at ringside. They then left and walked out…[c]

My Take: Moxley’s promo was ok, but this wasn’t his best work. I keep waiting for FTR to show me something next level in the ring or on the microphone, and it just hasn’t quite materialized yet. I think Tully is the strongest promo of the group, and I think it’s time for FTR themselves to add some depth to their gimmick aside from just calling themselves top guys and making schoolyard insults.

Taz joined on commentary and said what happened to Darby Allin is what happens when you mess with his crew. Allin’s music hit, and Ricky Starks walked out wearing his makeup. He said the reason Darby is always alone backstage, and sitting home alone right now, is because he’s reckless. He said people always say Darby is relentless, but he would show that he is too the next time Darby shows up. He promised to beat Darby’s ass, and then walked away.

Tay Conti made her entrance for the next match. She was followed by Nyla Rose with Vickie Guerrero.

4. Tay Conti vs. Nyla Rose: Conti rushed Nyla early on, but Nyla quick used her power to take control. Conti showed some fire with a kick and a kneebar attempt, but Nyla quickly escaped and sent Conti to the floor. Vickie Guerrero took a free shot on Conti on the floor. Nyla pursued Conti to the outside…[c]

Conti shoved Nyla into the barricade and back into the ring. She then landed a splash from the top rope for a two count. Tay went to the top rope for a sunset flip, but Nyla pulled her up and chokeslammed her. Conti then went for an armbar, and managed to apply it for a bit, but Nyla pulled her up and landed the beast bomb for the win.

Nyla Rose defeated Tay Conti at 5:32.

After the match, Vickie Guerrero said that the vicious vixens are there to make a statement. She said they weren’t going anywhere. Nyla went to pick up Tay Conti, but Hikaru Shida ran out and stared them down with a Kendo Stick. The announce team said that there would be an update on Cody Rhodes after the show. We then got a replay of Nick Jackson kicking Alex Marvez earlier in the show.

JR threw to an interview he conducted with Kenny Omega. He asked him about Saturday Night, and Kenny said he wasn’t going to cry himself to sleep at night. You win and you lose titles, and that’s part of wrestling. JR asked about his relationship with Kenny Omega, and how they didn’t always seem to be on the same page. Omega said they have chemistry, and it was through Hangman Page that he found a purpose in AEW. JR asked him what’s next for Kenny Omega, and if he would consider reconciling with Adam Page.

Omega said he was proud of their run, but he found out things about Hangman Page that he didn’t particularly like. He said if Hangman wants to go after the rematch or reconcile with The Bucks, he better make other plans. Kenny then announced his intentions to rejoin the singles division and give people what they were looking for from Day 1.

Moxley vs. Archer for the AEW Championship was announced for the AEW Anniversary show on 10/14. We’ll also see Thunder Rosa vs. Ivellisse next week for the NWA Women’s Championship, and mentioned that next week’s show may be on Wednesday or Thursday due to NBA action. Dustin Rhodes made his entrance in the arena…[c]

My Take: Shida vs.Nyla is always fun, so I’m looking forward to that rematch. Thunder Rosa defending the NWA Women’s Championship in AEW is also a fun development. The Omega interview was less heelish than I expected given how he exited the All Out Show. I’m not sure if plans have changed or if this is just the calm before the storm.

Brodie Lee made his ring entrance. Justin Roberts made ring introductions. Dustin attacked Brodie as he was posing for his introduction. They spilled to ringside and out into the spectators. Dustin dumped Brodie onto a table that didn’t break, and then into the ring steps. Dustin then threw him back into the ring and the bell rang.

5. Dustin Rhodes vs. Brodie Lee for the TNT Championship: The match started and immediately spilled back outside for more walking and brawling. They got back in the ring and traded chops. Dustin mounted Brodie in the corner and landed rapid punches. Brodie wrapped Dustin in the ropes and catapulted him chest first into the second rope. He then spilled out to the floor…[c]

Brodie continued the punishment during the break and dominated Dustin with power offense. Dustin started a comeback with a series of clotheslines and a bulldog. He then landed a powerslam a moment later. Dustin set up for a destroyer, but Brodie shrugged him off. Dustin then landed a flying head scissors from the top, followed by a destroyer for a near fall. Brodie went for a powerbomb, but Dustin slipped out the back and hit a CrossRhodes for a near fall.

JR and Tony had to cover some talking between Dustin and Brodie as Trash Talk. Brodie then landed a superkick and a jackknife powerbomb for a near fall. Brodie fired up and went for a big boot in the corner, but Dustin avoided it and Lee spilled to the floor. Dustin landed a somersault senton and threw Brodie back into the ring. John Silver jumped up on the apron, and Dustin used the ref distraction to land a low blow. He then landed an atomic drop on Silver.

Dustin then landed a piledriver on a second attempt for a close near fall. He then landed a big clothesline for another. Brodie landed a pair of thrust kicks and a discus lariat and got the win.

Brodie Lee defeated Dustin Rhodes to retain the TNT Championship at 11:47.

After the match, The Dark Order brought out QT Marshall. Brodie shoved Colt Cabana and told him to get out of the ring. Uno walked him to the back. Brodie then gave Dustin another Low Blow, and shouted into the Camera that Cody needed to come home.

A video package then played with Cody Rhodes, that was a plug for “The Go Big Show”, which is a talent show hosted by Bert Kreischer. Cody is one of the judges, along with Rosario Dawson, Snoop Dogg, and Jennifer Nettles.

My Take: That was the big Cody announcement? Ok. This was a better episode of Dynamite than last week, but I feel like the show continues to drag out stories without meaningful development for longer than needed. I’m not against a slow burn story, but I am a little worried about them moving too slowly without the detailed storytelling that you expect to come along with that kind of delayed gratification. I enjoyed Dustin vs. Brodie Lee a lot, and I think Dustin would make a a fine TNT champion at some point for one last run.



