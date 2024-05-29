AEW Double Or Nothing poll results for best match and overall grade

CategoriesAEW News Dot Net Notebook NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

-Sunday’s AEW Double Or Nothing pay-per-view event received an A grade from 27 percent of the voters in our post event poll. It was a polarizing show, as F finished second with 22 percent, and D finished third with 20 percent.

-Willow Nightingale vs. Mercedes Mone for the TBS Championship earned the best match of the night honors with 24 percent of the vote. The Elite vs. Bryan Danielson, Darby Allin, Dax Harwood, and Cash Wheeler in Anarchy in the Arena finished second with 20 precent of the vote, and Roderick Strong vs. Will Ospreay for the AEW International Championship was a close third at 19 percent.

Powell’s POV: Jake Barnett, Will Pruett, and I gave the show C- grades in our same night audio review for Dot Net Members. The 2023 Double Or Nothing received a C grade from 26 percent of the voters, B finished second with 24 percent, and D was a close third with 23 percent. The 2022 Double Or Nothing received a B grade from 41 percent of the voters and an A grade from 28 percent of the voters. The 2021 Double Or Nothing received an A grade from 54 percent of the voters and a B grade from 22 percent of the voters.

Thanks to everyone who took the time to vote in the polls. In case you missed it, our WWE King and Queen of the Ring poll results were released earlier today.