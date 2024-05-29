AEW Dynamite results (5/29): Powell’s live review of a Casino Gauntlet match for a shot at the AEW World Championship at Forbidden Door, AEW World Champion Swerve Strickland vs. Killswitch, TNT Title update

CategoriesAEW TV REVIEWS MUST-READ LIST NEWS TICKER TV REVIEWS

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

AEW Dynamite (Episode 243)

Los Angeles, California at Kia Forum

Aired live May 29, 2024 on TBS

[Hour One] Mercedes Mone made her entrance for her TBS Championship celebration. The broadcast team of Excalibur, Taz, and Tony Schiavone spoke about her win over Willow Nightingale at Double Or Nothing while highlights from the match were shown.

Mone entered the ring, which had balloons on the mat and tied to all four ring posts. Mone grabbed a mic and the live crowd chanted “CEO” after her song stopped playing. Mone told the Los Angeles crowd to say hello to their CEO and the new TBS Champion.

“Wasn’t I worth the wait?” Mone asked. “Didn’t I tell you that Mone changes everything?” Mone said she did exactly that at Double Or Nothing. Mone said they celebrated five years of AEW and the return of the greatest of all-time. Mone said she and Willow tore the house down.

Mone said Willow is way too nice. She mentioned Stokely Hathaway and Kris Statlander turning on Willow and said she hopes Willow kicks their asses. Mone shifted the focus back to her celebration and noted Forbidden Door is coming up.

Skye Blue appeared on the big screen and took credit for being the mystery attacker. Blue entered the ring behind Mone and gave her TKO, then put her knee on Mone’s chest and held up the TBS Title. Schiavone said Tony Khan told him that they would have an update on the situation later in the show…

Powell’s POV: The mystery attacker angle didn’t get a lot of attention heading into Double Or Nothing. I’m surprised they didn’t do one more attack just to get people thinking about it again before they did the reveal. I assumed that it would be Kris Statlander, but they took a different approach to set up Blue as a challenger.

Excalibur hyped The Young Bucks addressing the future of the TNT Championship at some point during the show. Footage aired of The Young Bucks and Kazuchika Okada arriving in an SUV while Jack Perry drove his “Scapegoat” short bus behind them…

Highlights aired from AEW Double Or Nothing… Excalibur plugged sponsor “House of Black” season two’s premier on Max for June 16…

AEW World Champion Swerve Strickland and Prince Nana made their entrance while ring announce Justin Roberts delivered the introductions. Killswitch made his entrance…

1. AEW World Champion Swerve Strickland (w/Prince Nana) vs. Killswitch in a non-title match. Killswitch was in offensive control heading into an early picture-in-picture break. [C] Killswitch chokeslammed Swerve and covered him for a near fall.

Killswitch had Swerve’s head draped over the apron when he went to ringside and grabbed a chair. Killswitch wound up with the chair and had to wait for Prince Nana to take it away from him. Swerve came back briefly, but Killswitch executed a standing moonsault for another near fall.

Swerve ducked a clothesline thrown from behind and then suplexed Killswitch. Swerve hit the House Call kick and then looked to the crowd before going up top. Swerve hit the Swerve Stomp and covered Killswitch for a close near fall. Swerve through another House Call kick and scored the pin…

AEW World Champion Swerve Strickland defeated Killswitch in 11:40 in a non-title match.

After the match, Prince Nana handed Swerve a pair of scissors, which he used to cut the ponytail off the mask of Killswitch…

Schiavone said Tony Khan would make a big match announcement during the show… [C]

Powell’s POV: That wasn’t a typo. Swerve pulled the ponytail and the camera did a closeup and showed that it was merely hair attacked to Killswitch’s mask strap, not his own hair. Ugh. The actual match was an entertaining show opener. Did you know Tony Khan’s character is back? Schiavone can’t stop mentioning his name. I just want to know how they will explain the Young Bucks addressing what will happen with the TNT Championship as EVPs even though Khan is apparently back in storyline control of his company.

Tony Schiavone stood up at the broadcast table and announced that Tony Khan informed him that Mercedes Mone will defend the TBS Championship against Skye Blue later in the show…

Jon Moxley delivered a promo in a stairwell and spoke about facing Rocky Romero despite his arm injury. Moxley admitted that it wasn’t a good idea, but he said champions show up. He spoke about his upcoming schedule and said he will be on top in AEW, NJPW, and anywhere else he wants to go…

Big Bill stood behind a podium inside the ring that had a bad wooden tree and turf over part of the ring apron. Bill introduced Chris Jericho for his “TV Time” segment. “Who wants more TV time?” Jericho asked. “You know I do.” One of the broadcast team members said that was a shoot.

Jericho showed off the new Learning Tree University t-shirt and said it was the number one seller on the AEW website. Jericho asked who wanted a t-shirt and teased throwing it before setting it on a turnbuckle. Jericho spoke about retaining the FTW Championship and said that Hook and Katsuyori Shibata are tough and dropped him on his head.

Jericho introduced Bryan Keith as his guest. Keith made his entrance and shook hands with Jericho and Bill. Jericho asked him why he wanted to become a disciple of the Learning Tree. Keith spoke about how Jericho has been disrespected and said he couldn’t believe more people didn’t jump at the opportunity.

A “shut the f— up” chant broke out. Jericho asked the fans to watch their language while saying it was a family show. Keith told the fans to show some respect to Jericho, who told him to calm down because it was a teaching moment, not a yelling moment.

Jericho said he respects that Keith is a bad man. Bill jumped in and said Keith is a bad apple. Jericho said the bad apple doesn’t fall far from the Learning Tree. Jericho said Keith is welcome to stay under the Learning Tree as long as he wants.

Hook made his entrance and beat up two security guards. Samoa Joe’s music played and Joe popped up at ringside and went face-to-face with Hook. Joe whispered to Hook and then they headed backstage together. Jericho thanked the fans…

Powell’s POV: Jericho’s Learning Tree act reminds me of Bray Wyatt hosting the Firefly Funhouse minus the fun and creativity.

Excalibur tried to set up something with Stephanie Vaquer, but the production team played footage of Jon Moxley beating Konosuke Takeshita… The broadcast team noted that they were live and then laughed off the error (what else could they do?) and then had the video package play on NJPW Strong Women’s Champion Stephanie Vaquer play…

Jon Moxley made his entrance through the crowd and then Rocky Romero made a standard entrance to a flat reaction…

2. IWGP World Heavyweight Champion Jon Moxley vs. Rocky Romero in an eliminator match. Romero attacked Moxley once he entered the ring and was rewarded for it when referee Paul Turner called for the bell to start the match. Moxley wore a sling over his bad arm that quickly came loose once he went on the offensive. Romero came back and targeted the bad arm going into a PIP break. [C]

Romero caught Moxley in a crossarm breaker. Moxley rolled over and got to his feet and stomped his way out of it. Moxley dropped Romero with a clothesline and then followed up with another. Moxley hit the Death Rider and pinned Romero…

IWGP World Heavyweight Champion Jon Moxley defeated Rocky Romero in 10:40 in an eliminator match.

Powell’s POV: A well worked match with Romero taking the logical storytelling approach of targeting Moxley’s arm. But despite being one-armed, I don’t think anyone out there thought there was a chance that Moxley would actually lose to Romero.

Backstage, Renee Paquette asked Samoa Joe and Hook what happened earlier. Joe said they learned their first lesson. Joe said they don’t exist on their time, truly dangerous men exist on their own time. Joe and Hook walked away together while Taz said he didn’t know what was going on… [C]

Don Callis entered the ring while his music played. Callis had a contract with him and spoke favorably about Orange Cassidy, who then made his entrance to his “Jane” theme song and joined Callis inside the ring. Callis called Cassidy an iconic performer and said he’s a star wherever he goes.

[Hour Two] Callis said Cassidy has been confused with some bad choices and now he’s here to help. Callis said it was his pleasure to welcome Cassidy to the Callis Family. Callis handed Cassidy the contract, which Cassidy held up and then tore in half before letting the pieces fall to the mat. Callis picked up the torn pages. “Hey, Don, no,” Cassidy said. Callis stopped Cassidy from leaving and said no one tells him no.

Stokely Hathaway spoke from backstage and then walked out with Kris Statlander. Hathaway said he doesn’t like Cassidy and said he’s just like Willow Nightingale. Statlander said she was there on behalf of her friend, who accepts the invitation to join the Callis Family.

Trent Beretta was shown standing in the ring and then he attacked Cassidy while Hathaway and Statlander headed to the back. Cassidy bled. Callis tried to intervene and then backed off when Beretta stared him down. Beretta held his arms open. Callis ran over and hugged him and the production team did the Best Friends camera bit. Callis put the boots to Cassidy and then acted like he hurt his foot. Beretta put his foot over Cassidy’s neck and gave Cassidy’s thumbs up sign before kicking him…

Excalibur announced Will Ospreay vs. Kyle O’Reilly for the AEW International Championship for Saturday’s AEW Collision (no time was listed because it hinges on an NBA playoff series)…

Daniel Garcia and Matt Menard were interviewed by Renee Paquette on the backstage interview set. Garcia spoke about getting stuck in his head and in the same places he’s been. Garcia said some people have so much confidence and they get the red carpet rolled out for them and get everything they want. Garcia mentioned going after the AEW International Championship. Garcia said he would climb the rankings and take the championship from Ospreay…

Powell’s POV: Wait, the rankings are still a thing? Anyway, Beretta joining Callis was so predictable that I don’t even know why they bothered teasing the alliance between Callis and Cassidy.

Entrances took place for the TBS Championship match…

3. Mercedes Mone vs. Skye Blue for the TBS Championship. The bell rang and the production crew missed the shot of Mone doing something to Blue because they were showing the TBS Title belt graphic. Mone sent Blue to the floor and hit her with a meteora off the apron. A short time later, Blue caught Mone with a kick and a draping neckbreaker before getting a two count as the show went to a PIP break. [C]