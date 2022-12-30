AEW Rampage lineup: The card for tonight’s TNT show

What's happening...

December 30, 2022

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches are advertised for tonight’s AEW Rampage television show.

-Orange Cassidy vs. Trent Beretta for the AEW All-Atlantic Championship

-Jade Cargill vs. Kiera Hogan for the TBS Title

-Swerve Strickland vs. Wheeler Yuta

-AEW Women’s Champion Jamie Hayter promo

-Jon Moxley promo

-Tony Schiavone interviews Darby Allin and Sting

-Jeff Jarrett and Jay Lethal respond to The Acclaimed’s video

Powell’s POV: Rampage was taped on Wednesday in Broomfield, Colorado at 1stBank Center. Colin McGuire has the night off, so join me for our weekly live review as AEW Rampage airs on TNT at 9CT/10ET. My same night Rampage audio review will be available for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon subscribers).

