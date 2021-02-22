AEW Women’s Championship Eliminator Tournament special, live coverage tonight

CategoriesAEW News NEWS TICKER NEWS UPDATES

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following AEW Women’s Championship Eliminator Tournament matches will stream tonight on the AEW YouTube page.

-Yuka Sakazaki vs. Emi Sakura in a second-round match.

-Aja Kong vs. Ryo Mizunami in a second-round match.

-Tay Conti vs. Nyla Rose in a first-round match.

-Britt Baker vs. Anna Jay in a first-round match.

Powell’s POV: At least I think Baker faces Jay on tonight’s show. It should be easier than it is to find the lineup on the AEW website or Twitter page. Tony Khan announced that the Thunder Rosa vs. Riho semifinal match will stream on the Bleacher Report website on Sunday. Join me for my live review as tonight’s matches stream on the AEW YouTube page at 6CT/7ET. If the show runs past the top of the hour, I will switch to Raw live coverage and wrap up the AEW coverage during commercial breaks or after Raw.