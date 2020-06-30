WWE Extreme Rules – The Horror Show lineup: Swamp Fight and three title matches announced for the July event

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches are advertised for the WWE Extreme Rules event that will be held on Sunday, July 19 at the WWE Performance Center.

-Asuka vs. Sasha Banks for the Raw Women’s Championship.

-Drew McIntyre vs. Dolph Ziggler with a stipulation to be announced for the WWE Championship.

-Bayley vs. Nikki Cross for the Smackdown Women’s Championship.

-WWE Universal Champion Braun Strowman vs. Bray Wyatt in a non-title Swamp Fight.

Powell’s POV: The only notable development on Raw is that Ziggler will pick the stipulation for his WWE Championship match with McIntyre. The event was originally scheduled to be held in San Jose, California at the SAP Center and was moved to the Performance Center due to the pandemic. WWE is billing the event with the slogan of “The Horror Show.”



