AEW announces Anna Jay injury, replacement set for the Eliminator tournament

February 22, 2021

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

AEW announced that Anna Jay suffered a right shoulder injury in training. She listed as being sidelined for six to twelve months. AEW also announced that she will be replaced by Madi Wrenkowski in the AEW Women’s Championship Eliminator tournament.

Powell’s POV: Wrenkowski will face Britt Baker in the match that will stream on tonight’s YouTube special. Join me for my live review as tonight’s matches stream on the AEW YouTube page at 6CT/7ET.

