AEW Dynamite preview: The lineup for tonight’s show

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches and events are advertised for tonight’s AEW Dynamite television show.

-AEW World Champion Hangman Page and MJF meet face-to-face

-Adam Copeland vs. Stokely Hathaway

-Jon Moxley vs. Kevin Knight

-TBS Champion Mercedes Mone, Thekla, and Skye Blue vs. Willow Nightingale, Queen Aminata, and Alex Windsor

Powell’s POV: Dynamite will be live from Cincinnati, Ohio, at Andrew J Brady Music Center. Join Jake Barnett for his live review as Dynamite is simulcast on TBS and HBO Max at 7CT/8ET. Jake’s same-night audio reviews are available exclusively for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon subscribers).