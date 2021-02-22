What's happening...

The Miz & Mrs. reality show is returning in April, will air after WWE Raw

February 22, 2021

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The Miz & Mrs. reality show will return on Monday, April 12 with the second half of its second season. The show is moving to Monday nights and will air immediately following WWE Raw, according to WWE.com.

Powell’s POV: With Miz winning the WWE Championship last night, this was the ideal day to make the announcement of The Marjo Show moving to Monday Nights. It’s also wise to have the show return the night after WrestleMania when WWE should have more viewers than usual for Raw.

