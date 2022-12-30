12/29 Impact Wrestling TV results: Powell’s recap of The Best of Impact 2022

CategoriesImpact TV Reviews MUST-READ LIST NEWS TICKER TV REVIEWS

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Impact Wrestling TV “The Best of Impact 2022”

Aired December 29, 2022 on AXS TV

Tom Hannifan and Matt Rehwoldt hosted the show from a studio…

Moose beating Matt Cardona and W. Morrissey in a three-way to retain the Impact World Championship from Hard To Kill 2022 aired…

The hosts hyped Josh Alexander vs. Bully Ray in a Full Metal Mayhem match for the Impact World Championship for the Hard To Kill pay-per-view…

Mickie James defeating Deonna Purazzo in a Texas Death Match to retain the Knockouts Championship at Hard To Kill was shown…

The hosts hyped Jordynne Grace vs. Mickie James in a Knockouts Championship versu career match for the Hard To Kill pay-per-view…

Jordynne Grace was named the Knockout of the Year via fan vote. Grace thanked the fans and said she thinks they recognize hard work…

Josh Alexander defeating Moose to win the Impact World Championship at the Rebellion pay-per-view aired…

The fans voted Mike Bailey the X Division Star of the Year. Bailey said he’s super grateful and said he wanted to work together to make next year even better…

Kenny King delivered a promo from his home. He mockingly congratulated Bailey for winning the X Division Star of the Year award. King said it was time to go see Bailey “at his crib”…

Mikey Bayley defeating Ace Austin, Kenny King, Alex Zayne, Trey Miguel, and Andrew Everett in an Ultimate X match to win the X Division Title at Slammiversary was replayed…

The fans voted “The Motor City Machine Guns” Alex Shelley and Chris Sabin as the Men’s Tag Team of the Year. Shelley and Sabin briefly thanked the fans for the award…

The Slammiversary match with Alex Shelley, Chris Sabin, Davey Richards, Nick Aldis, and Frankie Kazarian defeating Eddie Edwards, Matt Taven, Mike Bennett, PCO, and Vincent in a ten-man tag was replayed…

Impact Wrestling Digital Media Champion Joe Hendry delivered a promo about his feud with Moose. Hendry challenged Moose to face him for the championship at Hard To Kill…

“The Death Dollz” Taya Valkyrie, Rosemary, and Jessicka were named Knockouts Tag Team of the Year by fan vote. They spoke briefly about winning the award…

Bhupinder Gujjar was voted “The One To Watch In 2023” by the fans. Gujjar thanked the fans for the award…

Brian Myers defeating Bhupinder Gujjar in a ladder match to retain the Digital Media Championship from the September 22 edition of Impact was replayed…

The hosts introduced Anthony Greene as a newcomer to Impact. Greene delivered a promo and indicated that he would debut on next week’s show…

Crazzy Steve delivered a promo in a stairwell while Black Taurus stood behind him. Steve said X Division Champion Trey Miguel crossed the line when he spray painted Taurus. Steve said Miguel’s actions would have consequences and claimed Taurus would beat Miguel for the X Division Title at Hard To Kill…

Josh Alexander was voted by fans as the Male Wrestler of the Year. Alexander thanked the fans and noted that he also won the award in 2021 and hopes 2023 will be another great year…

Josh Alexander defeating Eddie Edwards to retain the Impact World Championship at Bound For Glory was replayed…

A video package spotlighted the Eddie Edwards vs. Jonathan Gresham match for the Hard To Kill pay-per-view…

The 2022 Match of the Year Award went to Josh Alexander defeating Mikey Bailey to retain the Impact World Championship from the December 8 edition of Impact. The closing minutes of the match were replayed…

Powell’s POV: You can’t blame Impact for not replaying the full match of the year given that it went nearly an hour and just aired a few weeks ago. The fans definitely made the right call on that gem. Overall, this was an easy to watch “best of” style show. There were plenty of good pay-per-view matches that aired on television for the first time. The awards were predictable and yet they add something to the show. John Moore’s weekly reviews of Impact, my Hit Lists, and my weekly audio reviews for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons) will return next week once Impact resumes airing first-run matches.