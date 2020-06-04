06/04 Moore’s NXT TV audio review: Drake Maverick vs. El Hijo Del Fantasma in the finals of the Interim NXT Cruiserweight Title tournament, Johnny Gargano and Candice LeRae vs. Keith Lee and Mia Yim, Isaiah Scott vs. Tony Nese

CategoriesMember Exclusive Podcasts NEWS TICKER PODCASTS

By John Moore, ProWrestling.net Staffer (@liljohnm)

John Moore reviews the latest NXT television show: Drake Maverick vs. El Hijo Del Fantasma in the finals of the Interim NXT Cruiserweight Title tournament, Johnny Gargano and Candice LeRae vs. Keith Lee and Mia Yim, Isaiah Scott vs. Tony Nese, and more (44:59)…

Click here for the June 4 NXT TV audio review.

If you are not a subscriber, click here to become a Dot Net Member.



The Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast with Jason Powell features Jake Barnett co-hosting the Boom and Dot Net Weekly combo show. Jason and Jake discuss Becky Lynch announcing her pregnancy, Alberto Del Rio being accused of sexual assault, WWE's IC Title tournament, Mike Tyson appearing at AEW Double Or Nothing, Undertaker's Last Ride documentary, AEW Dynamite and NXT TV thoughts, and more...

