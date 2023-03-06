WWE Raw in Boston (reports needed), Pro Wrestling Boom Live, AEW Dark Elevation, Killer Khan, Val Venis, Ken Anderson, David Flair, Martin Casaus, Jordynne Grace, Crowbar, Sarah Stock, Dalton Castle, Hercules Hernandez, Yvon Cormier

CategoriesDot Net Daily

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

-WWE Raw is live tonight from Boston, Massachusetts at TD Garden. The show features the return of John Cena as well as an appearance by Logan Paul. Join me for my live review as Raw airs on USA Network tonight at 7CT/8ET. My weekly same night audio review will be available for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).

-Join us for Pro Wrestling Boom Live today at 1CT/2ET. My guest co-host Sean Plichta and I will be taking your calls coming out of the AEW Revolution event at PWAudio.net. All pro wrestling current events topics are open for discussion. If you can’t call into the show, you are welcome to send pro wrestling related questions to dotnetjason@gmail.com. The Q&A audio show will return next Monday.

-AEW Dark Elevation streams tonight on the AEW YouTube page at 6CT/7ET. We are looking for contributors who are interested in writing our weekly live review of AEW Dark Elevation. If you’d like to help, email me at dotnetjason@gmailcom

We are looking for reports from tonight’s WWE Raw in Boston, Wednesday’s AEW Dynamite (and AEW Rampage taping) in Sacramento, and Friday’s WWE Smackdown in Pittsburgh. If you are going to an upcoming show and want to help, email me at dotnetjason@gmail.com

Birthdays and Notables

-Killer Khan (Masashi Ozawa) is 76 today.

-Sean Morley, who worked as Val Venis, is 52 today.

-Ken Anderson is 46 today. He worked as Mr. Kennedy in WWE.

-Chad Wicks, who worked as Chad Toland and Chad Dick, is 45 today.

-David Flair (David Fliehr) is 44 today.

-The late Hercules Hernandez (Ray Fernandez) died on March 6, 2004 at age 47 from heart disease.

-Martin Casaus, who worked as Marty the Moth in Lucha Underground, turned 38 on Sunday.

-Jordynne Grace (Patricia Parker) turned 27 on Sunday.

-Crowbar (Christopher Ford) turned 49 on Saturday.

-Sarah Stock is 44 on Saturday. She wrestled as Dark Angel and Sarita.

-Dalton Castle (Brett Giehl) turned 37 on Saturday.

-Yvon Cormier died at age 70 after a cancer battle on March 4, 2009.