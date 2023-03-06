NXT TV preview: The card for Tuesday’s Roadblock themed edition

CategoriesWWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches and events are advertised for Tuesday’s NXT Roadblock edition of NXT on USA Network.

-Roxanne Perez vs. Meiko Satomura for the NXT Women’s Championship

-Jacy Jayne vs. Gigi Dolin

-Bron Breakker, Julius Creed, and Brutus Creed vs. Jinder Mahal and “Indus Sher” Veer Mahaan and Sanga

-Dijak vs. Tony D’Angelo in a jailhouse street fight

-Grayson Waller hosts The Grayson Waller Effect talkshow with guest Shawn Michaels

-Andre Chase vs. Joe Gacy

-NXT Tag Team Champions Mark Coffey and Wolfgang meet face to face with “Pretty Deadly” Elton Prince and Kit Wilson

Powell's POV: How do you have a street fight in jail? Anyway, the lineup looks good on paper. The NXT Roadblock themed episode will be live from the WWE Performance Center.