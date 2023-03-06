MLW Underground preview: The lineup for Tuesday’s show on Reelz

CategoriesMISC News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches are advertised for Tuesday’s Major League Wrestling Underground television show.

-Alex Hammerstone vs. Lance Anoa’i for the MLW Heavyweight Championship

-Lio Rush vs. Jacob Fatu

-“The Billington Bulldogs” Tom Billington and Mark Billington vs. Myron Reed and Mr. Thomas

Powell’s POV: This is a nice lineup. If the Bulldogs win their match, Davey Boy Smith Jr. will get a singles match with Alex Kane on a future episode. MLW Underground airs Tuesdays on Reelz at 9CT/10ET. My written reviews will be available immediately after the show airs depending on the availability of a screener. My weekly audio reviews of MLW Underground are also available for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).