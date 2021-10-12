MLW announces the signing of a new broadcast team member

CategoriesMISC News NEWS TICKER

"Pro Wrestling Boom" in Apple Podasts or Any Podcast App

Listen to "Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast" on Spreaker. Subscribe: Searchin Apple Podasts or Any Podcast App

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

MLW issued the following press release to announce the signing of Joe Dombrowski.

Major League Wrestling (MLW®) today announced the signing of wrestling and sports commentator Joe Dombrowski.

Recognized for his authentic love of wrestling, Dombrowski has called the action for some of the sport’s biggest events, including AAA TripleMania as well as for Ring of Honor, among countless organizations over the years.

“Major League Wrestling has proven time and time again that they are the place to see the best of every facet of professional wrestling,” said Dombrowski. “No matter which ring style is your personal ‘cup of tea’, it’s represented here by someone who is a master of their craft. From up-and-coming talent seizing the moment of their big break to tough veterans looking to test themselves against an entirely new crop of competitors, I am elated to be joining the MLW family and to help bring the stories and journeys of these fighters to such a passionate viewing audience!”

“Joe brings a uniquely energetic and passionate style in his call of the action,” said MLW CEO Court Bauer. “We’re delighted to have Joe join the broadcast team and share his comprehensive knowledge of the wrestlers, rivalries and sport with our fans on a weekly basis.”

Dombrowski will make his debut on this week’s MLW Fusion: ALPHA, premiering on MLW’s Youtube channel Wednesday at 7pm and beIN Sports on Saturday at 10pm.

Powell’s POV: It’s unclear from the press release whether Dombrowski is taking over as the play-by-play voice or joining the broadcast team of Rich Bochini and Saint Laurent. My reviews of MLW Fusion Alpha are available on Wednesday nights.