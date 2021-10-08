MLW Fightland special on Vice viewership

CategoriesMISC News NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, Prowrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Thursday’s MLW Fightland special produced 40,000 viewers for Vice TV, according to Brandon Thurston of Wrestlenomics.com. The MLW special produced a .01 rating in the 18-49 demographic and did not crack the top 150 in Thursday’s cable ratings.

Powell’s POV: Dark Side of the Ring served as a lead-in for MLW and delivered 137,000 viewers for Vice TV. I am surprised that more Dark Side viewers didn’t stick around for the MLW show. The Thursday Night Football game between the Los Angeles Rams and Seattle Seahawks topped the cable ratings with 3.389 million viewers for NFL Network (the game delivered an additional 14.761 million viewers for the Fox simulcast). MLB was also strong competition with 2.268 million viewers on FS1.