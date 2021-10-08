Dark Side of the Ring viewership for the Johnny K-9 episode

CategoriesMISC News NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, Prowrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Thursday’s Johnny K-9 edition of the Dark Side of the Ring documentary series delivered 137,000 viewers for Vice TV, according to Showbuzzdaily.com. The previous week’s Atsushi Onita episode produced 126,000 viewers.

Powell’s POV: Dark Side of the Ring finished 116th in the 18-49 demographic in Thursday’s cable ratings with a .05 rating, up from the .04 rating drawn last week. Next week’s episode focuses on the late Luna Vachon.