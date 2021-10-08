Impact Wrestling TV viewership down slightly

CategoriesImpact News NEWS TICKER NEWS UPDATES

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Thursday’s Impact Wrestling television show tallied 111,000 viewers for AXS-TV, according to Brandon Thurston of Wrestlenomics.com. The viewership count was down from the previous episode’s 115,000 viewers.

Powell’s POV: Impact finished with a .02 rating in the 18-49 demographic, down from the .03 rating drawn the week before. The show did not finish in the top 150 of Thursday’s cable ratings. The Thursday Night Football game between the Los Angeles Rams and Seattle Seahawks topped the cable ratings with 3.389 million viewers for NFL Network, and the game delivered an additional 14.761 million viewers for the Fox simulcast. MLB was also strong competition with 2.268 million viewers on FS1.