Impact Wrestling TV preview: Monster’s Ball featured on tonight’s AXS-TV show, BTI match, Impact in 60 theme, classic pay-per-view airing

CategoriesImpact News NEWS TICKER

"Pro Wrestling Boom" in Apple Podasts or Any Podcast App

Listen to "Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast" on Spreaker. Subscribe: Searchin Apple Podasts or Any Podcast App

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Impact Wrestling is advertising the following matches and events for tonight’s television show.

-Jonah vs. PCO in a Monster’s Ball

-Ace Austin vs. Rocky Romero for the X Division Championship

-Tomohiro Ishii vs. Steve Maclin

-W Morrissey vs. Brian Myers in a tables match

-Rich Swann and Willie Mack vs. Jay White and Chris Bey

Powell’s POV: Impact Wrestling airs Thursdays on AXS TV at 7CT/8ET with a replay at 10CT/11ET. AXS will air Victory Road 2004 on Thursday at 2CT/3ET. The “Impact In 60” nostalgia show airs at 6CT/7ET and will focus on classic matches while celebrating twenty years of the company. The Before The Impact show streams on the Impact YouTube page at 6:30CT/7:30ET and has Gisele Shaw vs. Tenille Dashwood. John Moore’s weekly Impact Wrestling television reviews are available on Fridays along with my Impact Hit List and members’ exclusive audio reviews.