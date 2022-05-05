Impact Wrestling TV preview: Monster’s Ball featured on tonight’s AXS-TV show, BTI match, Impact in 60 theme, classic pay-per-view airing

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)
Impact Wrestling is advertising the following matches and events for tonight’s television show.
-Jonah vs. PCO in a Monster’s Ball
-Ace Austin vs. Rocky Romero for the X Division Championship
-Tomohiro Ishii vs. Steve Maclin
-W Morrissey vs. Brian Myers in a tables match
-Rich Swann and Willie Mack vs. Jay White and Chris Bey
Powell’s POV: Impact Wrestling airs Thursdays on AXS TV at 7CT/8ET with a replay at 10CT/11ET. AXS will air Victory Road 2004 on Thursday at 2CT/3ET. The “Impact In 60” nostalgia show airs at 6CT/7ET and will focus on classic matches while celebrating twenty years of the company. The Before The Impact show streams on the Impact YouTube page at 6:30CT/7:30ET and has Gisele Shaw vs. Tenille Dashwood. John Moore’s weekly Impact Wrestling television reviews are available on Fridays along with my Impact Hit List and members’ exclusive audio reviews.
